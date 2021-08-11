BAHAWALPUR: The Civil Lines Police Tuesday arrested a man on charges kite flying. According to police sources, the Civil Lines Police arrested Majid, who was flying kite at his house top. The police have lodged a case against him.

Robber held after 17 years: Civil Lines Police Tuesday arrested an accused of two robbery cases who was absconder for the last 17 years. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said two cases were registered against accused Rashid Ali for being indulged in robbery and looting citizens. The suspect, however, left the area and hided himself for last 17 years.