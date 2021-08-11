I-Day ceremonies

MUZAFFARGARH: The Independence Day ceremonies will be arranged with simplicity and patriotic zeal due to holy month of Muharram. Chairing a meeting in connection with Independence Day preparations, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjad Shoaib Tareen said the central ceremony would be held at DC office where national flag would be hoisted at 9 am. He said an active contingent of police would offer salute to the flag and members of national and provincial assemblies would participate along with officials in the ceremony. The DC said coronavirus SOPs would be strictly observed during the ceremony. ADCG Ihsanul Haq was made focal person of the auspicious event. Another ceremony with regard to the I-Day would also be held at district council hall at 10am in which students of different schools would perform tableaus, sing patriotic songs and deliver speeches on significance of freedom movement, he said. Amjad Shoaib Tareen directed authority concerned to light up public buildings on the I-Day.