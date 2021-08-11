2 dacoits caught

OKARA: Two dacoits were caught by villagers near Kalia Ibrahimkay village. Reportedly, two dacoits were looting people when villagers reached there and caught them. They also gave them a good beating and later handed over to the police.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide at Mohallah Zahidpura on Tuesday. Ali Sabir, father of three children, ended his life by taking poison. The motive behind the incident is said to be unemployment.

YOUTH ABDUCTED: A youth was abducted here. Muhammad Hasnain of Samadpura was on his way when some unidentified accused abducted him. Meanwhile, Satghara police raided near Nol Plot area and arrested alleged dacoits Ali Jan, Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Ashraf.