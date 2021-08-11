10-day Urs of Hazrat Sultan Bahu begins in Garh Maharaja

JHANG: A 10-day Urs of Hazrat Sultan Bahu (RA) began here on Tuesday (Muharram 1).

A large number of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad have started arriving at the shrine situated at Garh Maharaja. As per the traditions of decades, the Urs would conclude on Muharram 10.

Historians say that Hazrat Sultan Bahu (RA) belongs to the Awan tribe and his tribe traces their descents to Ameer Shah, son of Qutab Shah, whose family lineage is traced back to Hazrat Ali (RA). The Ghusal (bath) of the shrine is performed by the custodian (Sajjada Nasheen) every year with rose water on Muharram 9.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Virk told The News that a large number of policemen were deployed inside and outside the shrine while male and female volunteers for body search of the visitors and bomb disposal squad had also been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

The DPO added that walkthrough gates and CCTV cameras had also been installed for monitoring.

District Traffic Officer (DTO) Khalid Qureshi said that as per the tradition, devotees and followers of Sultan Bahu (RA) first visit the shrine of the Hazrat Sultan Bahu’s parents situated at Shorkot City (Darbar Mai Baap) and later moved to Garh Maharaja.

The DTO said that by enforcing a special traffic plan, traffic wardens were busy managing devotee’s vehicles to the shrines of Shorkot and Garh Maharaja and diverting vehicles to ring road/bypass to avoid traffic jams. Punjab Emergency Department District Officer Engineer Ali Hasnain said that emergency posts of rescue 1122 had also been set up to provide medical services to the visitors of both the shrines with the backup support of the ambulances.