Minister reviews schemes in Vehari

VEHARI: Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichchi reviewed pace of progress on schemes worth Rs 16.622 billion under execution at a meeting here on Tuesday.

Presiding over the district coordination committee meeting, Khichchi said the PTI government believed in equal development opportunities for all and focusing under developed far flung areas under its development vision.

He ordered officials not to compromise on quality of work and material and execute schemes speedily to extend the benefit to the people as early as possible.