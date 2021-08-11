Man, son die in road accident

SARGODHA: A man and his son died in a road accident on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Aftab Masih, 38 and his four-year-old son Shan were travelling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Khushab Road when a speeding dumper hit them near Aziz Bhatti Town. As a result, they both died on the spot.

environmental committee meeting: Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood Tuesday chaired the divisional environmental committee meeting in which 11 cases of petrol pumps and six cases of poultry were presented for approval.

The cases presented by the poultry include two cases of Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar district, while the cases of petrol pumps include two cases of Sargodha, two cases of Mianwali, four cases of Khushab and three cases of Bhakkar district.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioner (AC) General Ghazala Yaseen, Assistant Director Environment Ali Imran and environmentalist Dr Ghulam Sarwar were also present.

Three drug peddlers held: Police Tuesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

A team of Sahiwal police arrested accused Riaz, Wajid Mehmood and Ijaz and recovered 2.160 kg hashish and 90 litre liquor from them. A case has been registered against the accused.

Youth electrocuted: A youth was electrocuted in the limits of Phularwan police on Tuesday.

According top police, Muhammad Hamza of Phularwan was busy in electric work at his home when he suffered a fatal electric shock.