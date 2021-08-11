13 booked for torturing man to occupy land in Toba village

TOBA TEK SINGH: Rajana police on Tuesday booked 13 members of a gang for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a man of Chak 183/GB to occupy his land.

Earlier, a video of kidnapping and beating of the victim was posted on the Facebook which went viral and DPO Rana Umer Farooq took notice of the incident and ordered the police to arrest the accused persons.

Complainant Ali Raza said in the FIR registered under sections 365,440, 511,148 and 149 of PPC that he had already got registered a case against same accused persons of the gang for a similar attempt to abduct him and when he was on way to Rajana on his motorcycle. He said that accused Tahir Amin of Sheikhupura along with accomplices intercepted him near Chak 254/GB and severely tortured him. He claimed that the accused also snatched Rs 300,000 and his mobile phone from him. He told that a man made movie on his mobile phone when the accused persons were torturing and attempting to abduct him and uploaded on social media.

District police spokesperson Attaullah claimed that when matter came into the notice of the DPO, he sent the police to the complainant’s house and got application from him for registering a case.

He added that more sections will be added in the FIR after getting complainant's medico legal certificate from DHQ hospital. He told that two of the accused persons had been arrested while raids were being conducted to arrest his accomplices.

FIRE: Valuables were gutted when a fire broke out in a godown on Faisalabad Road near Adda Arayanwala on Tuesday. Rescue 1122 reported that the fire was erupted due to electric short circuit.