Action starts against illegal sale of LPG cylinders

MULTAN: The City District Administration has launched a mega crackdown on illegal sale of LPG cylinders in the city.

Special teams checked different points and sealed three bus stands for promoting illegal sale of LPG cylinders. The raiding parties also impounded 102 commercial vehicles installed with illegal LPG cylinders. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad ordered a mega crackdown and constituted teams to conduct raids in the district and prevent sale of illegal LPG cylinders. The special also sealed two LPG refilling units at the General Bus Stand. The deputy commissioner said that LPG refilling was hazardous and dangerous to human life. He said owners of commercial and private vehicles should remove cylinders. He said that vehicles and LPG units should be checked by setting up roadblocks across the district.

He told that LPG dealers and sub-dealers were involved in illegal and unprotected refilling of cylinders even in congested bazaars and streets of the city. There were hundreds of illegal LPG sale points operating in the city and LPG dealers and sub-dealers were making money by refilling small cylinders at inflated rates, he said.

‘Rs 80m released for Multan museum’: The Punjab government wants to promote civilisation and culture of Multan and Rs 80 million had been released for the museum here proposed by Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

Speaking at a meeting, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood said that the senior member board of revenue had also approved 10-Kanal piece of a land adjacent to Qila Kauhna Qasim Bagh for the museum while Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar had allotted a land for the museum on the letter of the divisional administration. The commissioner said that the establishment of the museum would depict centuries-old civilisation of the region all over the world as the city was the inheritor of the glorious history and civilisation.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that the family history of the heirs of rare items would also be written. He said that it was also decided to put antiques, received during digging, at the first floor of Damdama, a historical site at Fort Qasim, from where the whole Multan city could be seen.