Performance of ACs to be reviewed weekly

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mehtab Waseem Azhar Tuesday said Assistant Commissioners in their respective tehsils would be responsible for resolving the problems of people. Addressing a meeting of officers of district departments, the DC said the ACs would facilitate locals in terms of different services. He said the performance of the ACs would be reviewed every week. He asked the ACs to resolve the issues of Overseas Pakistanis on priority basis and utilise all resources to get revenue tax collection targets. He also asked the ACs to pay visit on weekly basis on Saturday at schools, colleges, health units, Land Record Centres and Rural Land Record Centres. He asked relevant administrative departments to cooperate with the ACs to provide facilities to citizens. Additional Deputy Commissioners Amir Shahzad, Afzal Hayat Tarar, Zaheer Liaqat, Assistant Commissioners Waqar Hussain Khan, Ahsan Mumtaz, Khalid Abbas, DO Industries Dr Muhammad Ikram, CEO Health Dr Naeem Akhtar Janjua, CEO Education Chaudhry Aurangzeb, Municipal Corporation CEO Qamar Zeeshan, District Forest Officer Rashid and other officers were also present on this occasion.