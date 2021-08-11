Cattle-lifter killed in exchange of fire with villagers

FAISALABAD: An accused was killed while his two accomplices fled after an exchange of fire with villagers in Mureedwala police limits on Tuesday.According to a police spokesman, three cattle-lifters entered the outhouse of Sakhi Sabir in Chak 199-GB and villagers encircled them and exchanged fire with the thieves. In the exchange of fire, one of the accused later identified as Naeem Akhtar died on the spot while two others managed to escape.

shutdown: The Fesco issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza Board, Jhang Road and Maqboolpur feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station would remain suspended from 6 am to 11 am while all feeders originating from 132-KV Millat Road and M-II Industrial City grid station would observe 20 MW loadshedding from 5 am to 8 am on Wednesday (today).

FCCI: The launch of world class Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) B2B web-portal has been welcomed by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed.In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said the TDAP was an organisation with a mandate to promote trade with a special focus on increasing exports.

He said the newly launched B2B web portal would showcase Pakistani products to international buyers around the world. He said that initially data of 1,000 short-listed companies would be posted on the portal free of cost. He said the TDAP would also make arrangements for photography and videography of their products in the studios which may be established in designated TDAP offices across the country.

suspended: Five police constables were suspended and 11 others were served show-cause notices over absence from duty. A police spokesperson said Superintendent Police Punjab Constabulary Abdul Latif checked attendance of officials and found 16 constables absent. He suspended constables M Waseem, Amad, M Zeeshan, Shakeel Bashir, and Qadeer while show-cause notices were served to Adil Hamza, Fakhar Ali, Jahanzeb, Naimatullah, Fakhar Shehzad, Allah Ditta, Hafeez, Usman, Imran, Wasim and Tahir.