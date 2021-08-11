Nishtar Medical University gets VC

MULTAN: Chancellor and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday appointed Prof Dr Rana Aaltaf Ahmed as the regular Vice-Chancellor of the Nishtar Medical University with immediate effect for the term of four years. According to a notification, Prof Dr Rana Aaltaf has been appointed keeping in view of his services rendered at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology. As a senior anesthesiologist Rana Altaf Ahmed has served as the second Executive Director of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology for a long time. He is a highly qualified anesthesiologist with a number of certifications including MBBS, FCPS and DIA in his field and he is also a highly skilled cardiologist. He made special efforts to combat the load of the cardiac patients in south Punjab and demanded from the government to increase the number of beds and OPD space for the future requirement of this area.