Security plan chalked out for Ashura

BAHAWALPUR: District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran Tuesday said a total of 250 processions would be taken out across the district during Ashura and foolproof security has been finalised in this regard.

He said Category A includes 7 processions, category B 4 and category C 239 processions. He said there were 575 Majalis scheduled from 1st Muharram to 10 Muharram, which include 1 of category A, 4 of category B and 570 of category C. As many as 1683 police officers and personnel will perform duties on the procession, he maintained.

Some 1,618 volunteers would also be on duty. During the processions, metal detectors, walk-through gates will be installed. CCTV cameras have also been installed at major Imam-Bargahs and procession routes for monitoring. A control room has also been set up in the DPO office. Police mobiles, Elite Commandos, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz squad will be patrolling around processions and Majalis. The Punjab government has banned all types of weapons and the publication of any objectionable material. The organisers of processions and Majalis have been taken on board for following coronavirus SOPs during Muharram.

General parade held at Police Lines : On the special directions of Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Inaam Ghani, the general police parade was held here at District Police Lines Bahawalpur. The personnel of District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Traffic Police participated in the general police parade. DSP (Organized Crimes), Nadeem Afzaal inspected general parade, march past and turn out. He also inspected the police vehicles. Speaking on the occasion, he said the district police lines helping in fitness of police personnel.

Weather forecast: The local Met Office has forecast a hot and dry weather for city for next 24 hours. The highest temperature was recorded as 40 degrees centigrade and the lowest as 28 degrees centigrade during the last 24 hours. The hot and dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.