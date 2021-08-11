 
Wed Aug 11, 2021
August 11, 2021

Ex-MNA Manj’s son arrested with drugs

August 11, 2021

LAHORE: Salman Manj, a stenographer in the Punjab Assembly, was arrested while taking drugs, here on Tuesday. The accused was arrested red-handed while using drugs at Khokhar bus stop, Bund Road, in the Islampura police precincts. According to police, Salman Manj, a son of former Member of the National Assembly from Sheikhupura Munawar Manj, was getting high in his car. Police recovered ice, wine and charas from his vehicle.

