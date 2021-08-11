Senate body seeks probe report on untimely booking of LNG

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Tuesday received briefing from Ogra officials and sought an investigation report on the untimely booking of the LNG.

The chairman committee stressed that why the LNG was not booked when it was worth 7 dollars and why it got booked on 16-17 dollars. The chairman committee, Senator Rana Maqbool of PMLN, emphasised tracking down the responsible for halting the booking process with mala fide intentions, causing a loss of billions of dollars to the country.

The chairman also issued instructions to constitute a five-member subcommittee to probe the matter and unveil those responsible for such an immense loss in the larger interest of the country.

At the outset of the meeting, a detailed briefing from the FPSC secretary on the working and performance of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) was received by the committee. While taking a briefing on the composition of the commission of the FPSC, the FPSC informed the committee that 8 members out of 11 have been appointed in the commission. The chair questioned the unfilled vacancies of the commission and stressed that the vacancies be filled by the eligible candidates not only on the criteria of qualification but also on the criteria of experience, reputation, skills, image and professionalism.

Senator Saadia Abbasi, along with the committee members, emphasised revising policies and enabling minorities to join the civil services. “Minorities produce one of the finest doctors and engineers then why not they join the civil services” underscored Senator Saadia Abbasi, showing dismay on the lack of awareness for the minorities to motivate them to join the civil services. Senator Talha Mehmood and Senator Kamil Agha Ali also raised the question regarding the time duration of the recruitment process by the FPSC. The Secretary FPSC responded that the time duration of the recruitment process from 18-20 months has been reduced by seven weeks. Chairman committee also recommended that the Parliament be given the authority to decide the rise in oil pricing.