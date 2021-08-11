Check-posts to prevent tax evasion

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to prevent the movement of tax-reduced products to taxable territories of the country, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established check-posts at exit points of FATA/PATA. According to a circular issued by the FBR on Tuesday, the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) check-posts are being established and functionalized to ensure that due tax is paid at the rate of 16 percent on goods supplied into taxable territories. Besides, a tax office in Malakand Division shall be established for prompt release of consignments, processing of consumption and exemption certificates and effective and timely implementation of law.