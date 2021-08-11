PIA to fine employees for not getting COVID jab

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday warned its employees to get them vaccinated against COVID-19 by August 13, a private media outlet reported. The step has been taken in the wake of surge in the Delta variant cases of the COVID-19 across the country. In a circular issued by the administration of the PIA, all the employees have been asked to get the vaccine jabs latest by August 13 else Rs.300 per day will be charged against the PIA staff while Rs500 per day would be charged against the officers as a fine. Earlier, PIA had directed all cabin crew to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31.