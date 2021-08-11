Pakistan stands for peace: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that Pakistan stands for peace and nothing could be gained from conflicts.

In a tweet, he said that in fact, the Kabul government needed to answer for daily incidents of terrorism in Pakistan sponsored and coordinated from Afghanistan. The minister said that everyone knew for whom people like Hamdullah Mohib work for.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has stressed the need for focusing on digital media to present Pakistan's narrative at the international level more effectively. Addressing the participants of National Media Workshop of National Defense University, he said that the media landscape has widened considerably during past a few years. "In the past, wars were fought on the strength of force, now the wars are fought on the basis narratives to mould public opinion", he remarked.

"We sacrificed 70,000 lives in the war on terror, but no book has been written on it till date to highlight Pakistan's sacrifices", the minister lamented.

The minister said that unfortunately 1960s curriculum was being taught in 42 journalism schools in the country while people abroad have PhDs in lights and sound. He said that Media Technology University was being set up for development of media, which would provide education in various fields of media including animation, visual effects, film making, camera work etc.

He said that 1,500 internships would be given in media to the new generation. Digital cable policy for cable operators has been approved and cable operators will be given loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme provision of digital cable to customers.