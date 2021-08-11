Corona cases continue to rise

By news report

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 cases recorded persistent rise on Tuesday countrywide with 3,884 more people testing positive and 2,669 recovering during the last 24 hours. The number of total active cases stood at 84,427. According to APP, 86 corona patients died during the 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). There were 4,530 infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities countrywide. The national positivity ratio during the 24 hours was recorded 7.84 percent. Some 49,506 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday. Around 967,073 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,075,504 cases have been detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 27,507, Balochistan 31,234, GB 8,876, ICT 91,217, KP 149,056, Punjab 365,824 and Sindh 401,790.

About 24,004 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 6,235 people have perished in Sindh, 11,239 in Punjab, 4,570 in KP, 821 in ICT, 332 in Balochistan, 157 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 650 in AJK.

A total of 16,551,440 tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Geo News adds: Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to rise in Punjab as positivity ratio reaches 5.9%, Secretary Health Sarah Aslam said on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Aslam announced that the total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab had reached 365,824 out of which 336,078 people had recovered and 11,237 died.

She said at present, Punjab had 18,509 active cases, with 1,144 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The day before, 38 deaths were reported in Punjab.

Out of 11,00 new cases in Punjab, 533 cases were reported in Lahore, while 244 were reported in Rawalpindi, notified Aslam.

Expanding on the statistics, the health secretary's statement reported that the overall positivity ratio for the province was calculated at 5.9% on Monday.

Rawalpindi recorded a positivity ratio of 32.1%, Lahore recorded a ratio of 8.6%, whereas Faisalabad recorded a ratio of 2.0%. Multan and Gujranwala recorded a positive rate of 6.9% and 1.3%, respectively.