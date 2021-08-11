Remand of housing scam accused extended

LAHORE: An accountability court Tuesday extended judicial remand of M Hafeez and other accused persons in the Fazaia Housing Society fraud case until 24 August.

The National Accountability Bureau accused Hafeez of fraud by robbing citizens in the name of the housing scheme. He is brother of accused Saleem Hanif, who is already under custody. The NAB had received more than 1,000 claims against both.

The owners of MS Pearl De Gulf (Pvt) had signed an MoU with the directors of Estate Project of PAF for acquiring land measuring 350 acres for development of Fazaia Housing Scheme, Sargodha. However, the accused without acquiring the land, illegally sold plot files to the general public and allegedly collected billions. The accused sold plot files without taking any approval from the PAF administration.

The accused transferred 136 acres in the name of Fazaia Housing Scheme and more than 106 acres had been sold to the people over and above their share.

Meanwhile, accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of the two accused in Model Housing Enclave case. The court has extended remand of the accused, including Farhan Cheema and Salim Ishtiaq by 24 August.