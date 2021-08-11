Two killed, three injured in road accident

Islamabad: Two car-riders were crushed to death by a recklessly driven container at early hours of Tuesday at Srinagar Avenue near Sector G-9, while, another burnt critical as the car caught fire after the fatal accident.

A car bearing register number LEI-1319, was heading towards Zero Point when a dumper (LRJ-1055) coming from the opposite direction, lost control, probably due to failure of brakes, rammed into the car and ruined it. Consequently, the car caught fire and two riders were killed on the spot while the three sustained serious burn injuries and was shifted to hospital.

The dead were identified as Fakhar Shah son of Shakir Hussain, resident of Bhara Kahu and Sajid Mehmood son of Mohammad Yasin, resident of Mohalla Chaoudhrian, Bhara Kahu, while, Kamran, Aurangzeb and Shahzeb were shifted to hospital in critical condition. The hospital sources said that the injured persons burnt 60 to 80 per cent.

SSP (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain when contacted by this correspondent, said that heavy traffic are allowed on the Srinagar Avenue 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. and the accident occurred at 6.30 a.m.