30 cases of medical stores referred to Drug Court

FAISALABAD: A meeting of the District Quality Control Board was held here on Tuesday. The moot was held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. The medical store inspection reports of drug inspectors were reviewed in the meeting. Total 40 cases against medical stores found involved in different violations of Drug Act were examined during the meeting and hearing of pleas of medical store owners were made in this regard. After hearing, the meeting decided to refer the cases against 30 medical stores to the Drug Court. Moreover, owner of six medical stores was given warning and four cases were adjourned till next meeting. The DC also reviewed the performance of the drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs. He said that stern action would be taken against the quacks that were playing with the health of patients.

Corona claims one more life: One more Covid-19 patient died here on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll had reached 1,165 in the district and 41 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said 1,394 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said so far, 20,765 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 697. He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for Covid-19 patients. At present, 77 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 26 at DHQ Hospital and four were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad, he added.

31,875 more vaccinated: As many as more 31,875 people vaccinated on Tuesday. According to District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed, 1,280,694 people had administered corona vaccine at 37 designated centres and camps till now. He said that 31,803 general public and 75 healthcare workers had been vaccinated yesterday and out of which 29,851 general public had been vaccinated first, 1,952 second and 34 health care workers administered the first and 38 administered the second dose.

Shopkeepers fined: The price control magistrates fined 81 shopkeepers Rs 98,000 for overcharging on Tuesday.