Nishtar Medical University gets VC

MULTAN: Chancellor and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday appointed Prof Dr Rana Aaltaf Ahmed as the regular Vice-Chancellor of the Nishtar Medical University with immediate effect for the term of four years.

According to a notification, Prof Dr Rana Aaltaf has been appointed keeping in view of his services rendered at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology.

As a senior anesthesiologist Rana Altaf Ahmed has served as the second Executive Director of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology for a long time. He is a highly qualified anesthesiologist with a number of certifications including MBBS, FCPS and DIA in his field and he is also a highly skilled cardiologist.

He made special efforts to combat the load of the cardiac patients in south Punjab and demanded from the government to increase the number of beds and OPD space for the future requirement of this area.

The Punjab government allocated 24-kanal pieces of land at CPEIC in 2009. The extension construction work is close to completion in the next couple of months. The construction of the new emergency bloc would provide high quality emergency services on the latest scientific grounds to the widely scattered population of low socioeconomic income groups.

The new emergency bloc is planned to deliver Comprehensive Cardiac Services by well trained and well equipped staff and minimizing the morbidity rate by providing preventive, curative and protective cardiac care services. The new emergency block would provide best rehabilitation services to minimize the cardiac handicapped.