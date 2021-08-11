IHRA issues notices to another 13 psychiatric centres

Islamabad: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) carried out inspections of 16 more psychiatric and rehabilitation centres located in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

IHRA issued notices to 13 psychiatric and rehabilitation centres over unhygienic conditions and non-qualified staff centres were also directed to get themselves registered with IHRA. IHRA suspended the services of a psychiatric and rehabilitation centre for unethical medical practices until further orders. Two of the centres were found closed by the IHRA inspection teams at the time of visit.