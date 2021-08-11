Climate Change should be important like other subjects in education: experts

Islamabad: The environmentalists from academia and civil society have said that they together can bridge research-policy gap in themes relating to Climate Change by offering evidence-based policy solutions to governments at local, provincial and national levels.

They were speaking at a webinar on ‘Role of academia in achieving the objectives of National Environmental Policy’ organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute) here Tuesday. Senior academician Environmental Sciences, Dr M Irfan Khan asserted to include these critical issues in curriculum from primary to university levels. He explained that the departments in our universities are dominated by chemistry and biology majors while we lack scientific research on Climate Change. He said we need to focus on better implementation of policies.

Dr Shafqat Munir from SDPI said that the last five-year were the hottest years in recent history which caused natural hazards such as floods and drought. The temperatures are rising due to climate change and with it the glaciers melting is resulting in rise in sea-level which is threatening for existence of many species and cities in the world.

We will have to go further from just policy making to respond to emerging challenges posed by Climate Change, he said emphasising that we should go towards ecosystem restoration as introduced by UN. Pakistan took a major step forward by introducing Billion Tree Tsunami programme and it will not only help Pakistan but will play role in ecosystem restoration in the world, he added.

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, executive director, SDPI, said that we are connected to various universities on issues around Climate Change policy and science and would be happy to work together to bridge gap in scientific research and policy on these issues.

Creating such collaboration is imperative as it could lead to an effective environmental policy to be implemented in provinces, Dr Suleri said and added that the measure would resolve various implementation related issues at local level.

Dr Fatima Dar from Iqra University, emphasised that an intellectual cadre needs to be created, especially to raise awareness on environment and Climate Change-related issues. She said that curriculum is a live document that should be open for incorporating updated knowledge.

Dr Zaki Rashid from Iqra University was of view that policy is just one component that serves as a starting point for developing a strategy. Besides, there should be an execution plan, dedicated resources and engaging all stakeholders for the successful implementation.

Dr Shams Hamid, also from the same university stressed that the ethical aspect of the issue should also be focused. Besides, we need to take responsibility and explore local solutions of the issues having impacts at local level. The universities should come up with extra-curricular programmes and take messages to common people. Maryam Shabbir and Shahid Minhas also spoke on the occasion.