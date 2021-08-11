JI leaders say ‘Karvan-e-Inqilab’ getting encouraging response

PESHAWAR: Keeping its workers active is the unique feature of Jamaat-e-Islami. For this purpose the party keeps arranging training programmes, campaigns under different slogans and political activities. “Karvan-e-Inqilab” (revolution journey) is one such programme launched from Chitral on August 6 under the aegis of the Youth wing of Jamaat-e-Islami. The rally is aimed at ridding the people of the corrupt practices, unbearable price hike and flawed policies of the current government. The nine-day rally would visit every major town in all the districts, including the newly merged ones and would culminate in a big rally in the provincial metropolis on the eve of August 14, the independence night.

After successfully covering all the districts of the Malakand division, the rally Tuesday entered the central districts and big events were held in Charsadda, Mardan and Nowshera district.

The caravan would hold a few programmes in Swabi district today before leading towards districts of the Hazara division.

In Chitral, the two districts of Dir and Bajaur, the rally was led by the provincial chief of the party Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and deputy president, Inayatullah Khan.

In Swat, Buner and the central districts, provincial general secretary Abdul Wasi led the journey. In Hazara division, central deputy chief of the party Liaqat Baloch would lead the rally and so on.

The final even would be led and addressed by central chief of the party Sirajul Haq. Central president of JI Youth Zubair Ahmad Gondal, provincial president Siddiqur Rahman Paracha, vice-president Shah Jehan Afridi and others have remained present on all the events held so far and they would remain part of the rally till its culmination.

The rally reaches town after town and district after district and a warm welcome is accorded to it by the JI workers and common people of the respective areas. “The response by the masses is tremendous. The people are so excited to receive us at every point,” provincial general secretary of the party Abdul Wasi told The News.

He said that so far 24 major gatherings have been held under the caravan and if the small events and receptions are counted the total number of events would reach to 50. Abdul Wasi said that the people were fed up with the the sky-rocketing price hike, corrupt practices of the rulers and the flawed policies of the present government, which is why they were so warmly welcoming the JI leaders and workers.

The rally has proved a mega success so far and the excitement of the party workers and general public in welcoming them is worth seeing, the JI leader said.

“One wonders to see a huge number of people at every small town and big city coming out and welcoming the JI caravan. This is something unprecedented,” Abdul Wasi said.

In his addresses to the gathering in Chitral, Dir and Bajaur, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan blasted the government for its flawed policies. He said that the government has badly failed on all fronts. Prices of items of daily use have gone out of the capacity of the common masses.

All previous records of corruption have been broken by the rulers, who had come to power in the name of change and fight against corruption.

The senator said that all corrupt people have been made part of the cabinet. The name of Madina has been badly misused. He said that owing to the failed policies of the rulers, the youth were being distracted. Drug addiction has been fast becoming common among the young people.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the people were fed up with the policies and poor performance of the rulers and were joining JI in large number.