Centre not to give funds to Sindh govt: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday ruled out the possibility of transferring funds of Centre-led projects to the Sindh government.

He said Bilawal wanted the federal government to give funds allocated for transformation of Karachi and uplift of Sindh’s rural areas to the provincial government. “It will never happen at any cost. We will not give you that money, rather it will be spent [by the federal government] on the welfare of people of Karachi and Sindh,” he said in a media talk.

He said the federal government was committed to socio-economic development of the province and that was why it had launched the Karachi Transformation Package of Rs650 billion and allocated Rs450 billion for uplift of the rural areas neglected by the provincial government.

The minister said the federal government was striving to execute five mega projects including Karachi circular railway, Green Line, K-IV water project, Trade Corridor of Karachi and remodeling of different nullahs.

Those projects were neglected by the Sindh government, he said, adding their completion would change the fate of Karachi. He said such initiatives irked only those people who had no interest in the development of Karachi, as well as Sindh.

The PPP has been ruling the province for the last 13 years, with rampant corruption, bad governance and injustice, he added. The minister said it was the Sindh government, which had held the "common rats" responsible for misappropriation of wheat worth Rs1.4 billion instead of taking action against those "fat rats" sitting at the Bilawal House, who had actually minted the money at public expense.

He said over 500 "corrupt" officers, who opted for plea bargains with the National Accountability Bureau, were ruling the roost, enjoying official perks and privileges all across Sindh.

Farrukh said Sindh was held hostage by a person who became the chairman of the PPP on the basis of a will that was too suspicious. Bilawal was heir of his father Asif Ali Zardari’s corruption, while his entire focus was on laundering money through launches and fake bank accounts after plundering the provincial resources, he added.

He said Bilawal should tell the people of Sindh as to where funds of Rs2,000 billion given to Sindh under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award were spent. “Whether those funds were used to open fake bank accounts or embezzled to build palatial houses abroad,” he said while slamming the PPP for failing to even clean the city nullahs.