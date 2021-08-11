SCCI wants free trade accord inked for business promotion

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has stressed the need for signing free and preferential trade agreements for promotion of regional trade.

The SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour stated this while addressing a group of probation officers of Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Commerce, during their visit to chamber’s house here on Tuesday.

The group was led by the PITAD Director Muhammad Shafiq Haider.

Other members were Deputy Director Dost Muhammad, Assistant Directors Pir Shah Gul Ahmad, Abbas Durrani, Abdul Wakeel, Nauman Muhammad Khan, Matta E Zehra, Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Arfa Shahid, Jalal Khan, Talha Majid, and TDAP Inspector Javed Ali.

Sherbaz Bilour said that promotion of trade with Central Asian Republics was the need of the hour.

He also called for sustainable economic policies and proper consultation with the business community to boost industrialisation, enhancement of exports and economic prosperity in the country. Sherbaz Bilour said KP was highly dependent on trade with Afghanistan and regional countries. He said if the natural resources of KP were tapped in an efficient way, these can enhance the country’s exports and bilateral trade volume with regional countries.

The SCCI chief hoped that the agreements would prove to be a catalyst for the enhancement of bilateral trade with Central Asian Republics which would bring sustainable economic stability, besides generating employment opportunities for the local people as well.

He called for paying special attention to regional trade, for which signing of PTA and FTA would be paramount important.

Sherbaz Bilour said that the government should take pragmatic steps to ensure the provision of facilities and remove impediments to regional trade.

Later, responding to different queries by the probation officers, the SCCI chief said the bilateral trade with regional countries is essential for bringing economic prosperity and development to Pakistan.

He said the SCCI has presented a comprehensive roadmap to the government in the shape of documents for promotion of regional trade if the proposals are implemented in letter and spirit. The young probation officers thanked the SCCI president for encouragement and support.