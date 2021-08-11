Power shutdown

PESHAWAR: Due to necessary work at 132KV / 200KV GSS D era Ismail Khan and Kulachi, the power supply will remain suspended from 07:00 am to 07:00 pm on 13 August for improvement of the system.

According to a press release issued by Tribal Electric Supply Company on Tuesday, areas connected with 132KV Tank, 132KV Kulachi, 132KV Daraban, 132KV Wana and 66KV Jandola will be affected due to this work. The company regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work.