 
close
Wed Aug 11, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
August 11, 2021

Met office predicts rain for upper parts of KP

Peshawar

A
APP
August 11, 2021

PESHAWAR: Met office here Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, the isolated rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kurram, Hangu, Kohat and Karak districts.

Similarly, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, isolated rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds is expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Swat, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Khyber, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Kurram, Hangu, Kohat and Karak districts for next 48 hours.

Latest News