Imposition of advance tax: Minerals Deptt directed to submit comments

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday directed competent authorities to submit comments in a writ petition regarding the imposition of 5 percent advance tax on cement industry.

The writ petition was filed by Askari and Fauji cement companies. Issac Ali Qazi advocate was the counsel for the petitioners.

The counsel informed the court that the Mine and Minerals Department had imposed a 5 percent tax on minerals in 2016 and it was implemented only on non-filer, who did not submit taxes to the national exchequer.

He argued that only non-filers were liable for advance tax, which was submitted to the provinces along with royalty and then transferred to the federation.

He said that in 2020 after amendment, advance tax on minerals was extended to filers as well, who were now filling taxes regularly.

He said that advance tax was imposed on non-filer as punishment but now factories were being compelled for advance tax, which were already depositing millions of rupees taxes to the national exchequer. The counsel said that common people would pay Rs1,500 tax per tonne while industries would pay Rs4,500 per tonne, which was against the law and constitution.

He argued that the government had already abolished the said tax but the Mine and Minerals Department was adamant to impose it.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the Mine and Minerals Department to submit comments.