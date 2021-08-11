Rifts mar intra-PPP election in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The election for the reorganisation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) at district level could not be held due to differences among the party leadership in Nowshera on Tuesday.

The PPP had arranged a function in connection with election for the reorganisation at a local hotel, which was attended by party provincial senior vice-president Ayub Shah, provincial deputy general secretary Malik Tehmas Khan, circle in-charge Anwar Zeb Khan and Peshawar division president Liaqat Shabab and others.

During the election, the differences emerged when two separate panels nominated their candidates for the party slots of president, general secretary and information secretary.

One panel had nominated Azizullah, Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah and Ijaz Khan while the other had nominated Saeedullah, Ilyas and Falak Naz Khan for the presidentship, general secretary and information secretary, respectively.

Both the panels levelled allegations and counter-allegations against each other and demanded an impartial committee to hold the intra-party election in all the districts in the province.