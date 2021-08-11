 
August 11, 2021

Huzaifa Shahid becomes top U11 player in Asia

Sports

 
August 11, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Shahid has become number one under-11 squash player in Asia, according to the latest rankings by Asian Squash Federation (ASF).

In the under-13 category, Umair Arif moved to 13th position.

In the under-15 category, Humam Ahmed and Abdullah Nawaz retained their fifth and eighth positions, respectively.

In the under-17 category, Hamza Khan achieved the second position, while Huzaifa Ibrahim moved up to the fifth position.

