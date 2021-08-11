Geo to face Hum TV in first semi-final

ISLAMABAD: Geo TV will lock horns against Hum TV in the first semi-final of the Risja Inter-Media Independence Cup Cricket Tournament here at the National Ground today (Wednesday).

The tournament is being organised by the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja) in collaboration with Park View City.

Geo-Hum semi-final is set to be held on Wednesday morning while the second semi-final will be played between Dawn and Dunya TV.

Earlier, in a pool match on Monday, ARY defeated Geo TV by 8 wickets after a close contest.

Geo TV lodged a protest against ARY on the inclusion of two players who were not part of the ARY. ARY was given an opportunity to provide the employment cards of the players in question, failing which the match was awarded to Geo TV.