Wed Aug 11, 2021
AFP
August 11, 2021

Japan apologises, pledges reform

World

AFP
August 11, 2021

Tokyo: Japan on Tuesday apologised for the death of a Sri Lankan woman in immigration detention and pledged to reform conditions in the system. Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said a report on the March death of 33-year-old Wishma Sandamali concluded she received inadequate treatment as her health deteriorated.

