Chinese court upholds death sentence for Canadian

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beijing: A Chinese court on Tuesday upheld the death sentence passed on a Canadian citizen for drug smuggling -- one of a number of legal cases to severely damage relations between Ottawa and Beijing. Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison in late 2018, but that was changed to the death penalty just months after a diplomatic rift exploded between Ottawa and Beijing over the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.