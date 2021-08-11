 
Wed Aug 11, 2021
AFP
August 11, 2021

Tunisia swelters in record temperatures

World

TUNIS: A heatwave broke temperature records in Tunisia’s capital and elsewhere in north and centre of the North African country on Tuesday, according to the national meteorological institute. The temperature in Tunis reached 48 degrees Celsius at midday (118 Fahrenheit), smashing the capital’s previous record high of 46.8 degrees, registered in 1982.

