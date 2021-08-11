Tunisia swelters in record temperatures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TUNIS: A heatwave broke temperature records in Tunisia’s capital and elsewhere in north and centre of the North African country on Tuesday, according to the national meteorological institute. The temperature in Tunis reached 48 degrees Celsius at midday (118 Fahrenheit), smashing the capital’s previous record high of 46.8 degrees, registered in 1982.