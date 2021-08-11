FGEHA conducts anti-encroachment operation in G-14

Islamabad: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) conducted an operation against illegal encroachments in Sector G-14, says a press release.

The operation was conducted with the full support of Islamabad Police and ICT Administration. As many as 23 encroachments and houses built illegally in the sector were demolished. The management of the FGEHA vowed to continue the operation against illegal encroachments in the future.