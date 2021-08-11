 
close
Wed Aug 11, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 11, 2021

Notices issued to 13 psychiatric centres

Islamabad

 
August 11, 2021

Islamabad: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) carried out inspections of 16 more psychiatric and rehabilitation centres located in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory.

IHRA issued notices to 13 psychiatric and rehabilitation centres over unhygienic conditions and non-qualified staff centres were also directed to get themselves registered with IHRA.

IHRA suspended the services of a psychiatric and rehabilitation centre for unethical medical practices until further orders.

Latest News

More From Islamabad