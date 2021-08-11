Police, National Forensic Science Agency enter into agreement

Islamabad: Islamabad police on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Forensic Science Agency (FSA) to ensure speedy investigation into crime cases of heinous nature.

The MoU was formally signed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Project Director NFSA Sabir Ahmed in a ceremony here at Police Line Headquarters.

Senior officials of Islamabad police were also present on the occasion.

As per MoU, two mobile vans of the agency would provide assistance to Islamabad police during the investigation process of any crime incident.

The capable and experienced staff of the agency would help Islamabad police in crime scene processing and collection of evidences.

Special operations at crime scene including review of blood spots, the scientific analysis, investigation of the murder incident, shooting scene, fire pattern and auto-crash would be carried out through mutual cooperation.

The NFSA would coordinate with Islamabad police in setting up Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Unit at the level of police stations.

The investigation would be carried out minutely and all evidences at crime scene and its vicinity would be collected to proceed the investigation on right track.

Three experts of NFSA would also provide training to cops related to investigation of crime incident while all the services would be provided to Islamabad police free of cost. On the occasion, the IGP Islamabad thanked Director NFSA and said that resources are being allocated for Islamabad police to improve the standard of investigation and secure the crime scene.

He said that performance of Islamabad police would be acknowledged at international level as its cops are committed to serve the citizens. He hoped that this agreement between Islamabad police and NFSA would greatly help to provide justice to people on an immediate basis.