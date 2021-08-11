‘Proactive approach helps in showing better economic indicators’

Islamabad : Proactive approach of provincial and Federal governments in Pakistan is helping in showing better economic indicators, said Dr Abid Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Dr Suleri said this during a special session held by Progressive Writers Association, here at National Press Club.

He said that the COVID-19 hit even the economies of developed countries that are still struggling to get revived. On the contrary, international financial institutions that have been sharing concerns about the economic indicators of Pakistan are today quoting examples of measures we have taken during the pandemic.

The prices of edible oil and petroleum products tend to go up and thus, it is impacting Pakistan as well. The halt of trade with India through borders is also having its impact on the prices, he said adding that the provincial governments and district administrations need to play their role to keep the prices in check.

Dr Suleri on the occasion said that the economy tends to get under pressure due to imbalance between income and expenditure. It was a general perception that Pakistan and several other countries will be facing economic slowdown and food insecurity. However, in practical terms, people in countries like America were seen looting food items and stores due to shortage of these items while, he said, in Pakistan, not a single hunger related death was reported and it was made possible due to some steps under social protection mechanisms and their effectiveness was acknowledged at international level.