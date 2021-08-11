5 die of COVID-19 in ICT, 784 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : As many as five more patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory have died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 1,870 while another 784 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities showing that the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak has become much intense in terms of both morbidity and mortality in this region of the country.

Number of cases reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours is the highest in a day in the last three-and-a-half months. It is alarming that the average number of patients tested positive per day from the region in the last one week was around 600 that had gone down to below 70 in June this year.

It is worth mentioning here that the average positivity rate of COVID-19 from the region is still over 10 per cent that had dropped down to below one per cent in June. The positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as 12.56 per cent in Rawalpindi while in ICT, the weekly positivity rate has already jumped to over 10 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that confirmation of another 784 COVID-19 cases from the twin cities in the last 24 hours has taken total number of patients so far reported from the region to 119,788.

Another 557 patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours from the federal capital taking the tally to 91,217 of which 85365 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease has jumped to 5,031 on Tuesday while death of five more patients from ICT has taken the death toll to 821.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 227 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 28,571 of which 25,660 have achieved cure. To date, a total of 1,049 patients from the district have died of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, as many as 197 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district of which seven were in critical condition, 127 with moderate illness and 63 were stable. Of 197 patients, 101 belong to Rawalpindi district while 96 are from other districts. As many as 1,761 patients belonging to the district were in home isolation on Tuesday.