SBP thrash Sports Journalists XI

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) cricket team outplayed Sports Journalists XI by a huge margin of eight wickets in an exhibition match played in connection with Independence Day celebrations at LCCA ground here on Tuesday.

Sports Journalists XI led by skipper Aqeel Ahmed elected to bat first after winning the toss. Hafiz Shahbaz and Abdul Qadir Kh opened the innings but they could not contribute big scores owing to some outstanding catches of SBP XI fielders.

However, Umer Farooq and Zahid Shafee provided much needed support to Sports Journalists XI innings with knocks of 26 and 11 runs, respectively, and took the total of their team to 70 in 12 overs.

Faisal Hashmi remained the top wicket-taker for SBP with figures of 2/11. Ajmal Niazi, Kashif and Latif got one wicket apiece.

SBP XI achieved the target without much trouble for the loss of just two wickets. Ajmal struck some attractive shots in his innings of 37 runs. M Imran scored 14. Ajmal was adjudged the Man of The Match.