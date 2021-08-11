Punjab govt to give Rs1m each to Arshad, Talib

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Tuesday announced a cash prize of Rs1 million each for Pakistan’s Olympic javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and weightlifter Talha Talib for attaining fifth places in their respective events at Tokyo Olympics.

The Minister also announced a Rs500,000 prize for Arshad's coach Fayyaz Hussain Bokhari for his role in Arshad’s improved performance.

“Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will award the cash prizes to these sports stars at a colourful ceremony in near future,” he said while addressing a press conference at National Hockey Stadium.