Seasoned coach wants govt to reward Arshad

KARACHI: Former international athlete Mohammad Talib has urged the federal government to acknowledge the performance of javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem who finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics.

“Arshad is a young boy and has done wonders in Tokyo. The government must encourage him with financial rewards,” Talib told ‘The News’.

He said that Arshad needed to work on his speed and elasticity of his body. “No doubt he is a good thrower but there are certain issues which he must address. He should improve his speed and his body should be more elastic. I had written to the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) much before the Olympics that there were certain things which needed to be improved. I think no work was done on those areas,” he said.

Talib said the AFP should plan for him to win a medal in the next Olympics. “There are only three years before the next Olympics. The AFP should plan for him a solid training programme so that he could win medals in Olympics and other major events,” he said.

Talib said that WAPDA should fully sponsor him. “He is a WAPDA player. There is no dearth of resources with WAPDA and it can sponsor Arshad’s training fully,” he said.