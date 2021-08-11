‘PBF won’t tolerate external interference in disciplinary matters’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) Secretary Wajid Ali Tuesday expressed his annoyance over a recent attempt made by two aging players to involve Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) into disciplinary issues against both of them and communicated the PSB that maintaining discipline in the rank and file of the federation was the sole responsibility of the PBF.

Wajid Ali, who was among the federations’ officials who met Director General PSB Col (r) Asif Zaman Tuesday, later talking to ‘The News’ said that former national champions Palwasha Bashir and Murad Ali’s cases of indiscipline will be handled according to the laid down rules.

“During my meeting with the DG, I have told him that dealing with the disciplinary issues of the badminton players and officials is the sole responsibility of the federation. I have expressed my displeasure over Palwasha and Murad’s recent meetings with the PSB and the IPC ministry officials. Doing so the both players have breached the laid down rules and hence exposed themselves to further disciplinary action. The action will be taken against the two according to federation’s laid down rules.”

Wajid added that neither the PSB nor the ministry has any authority to get involved in disciplinary issues. “We are bound to follow international bodies’ rules and would continue to do so.”

The PBF secretary also justified Mahoor Shahzad’s invitational place entry to the Tokyo Olympics, terming the national champion as the most deserving one.

“No Pakistan woman player has ever reached to the level of 119 rankings in the world. In recent times I myself was the only male player reaching No 71 but no woman player has gained such a high international ranking in the past. Mahoor not only has been winning the nationals for years now, but she has also successfully earned a name for herself at the international badminton circuit. Considering her ranking, she was the only choice available for all those having the decision power to allot the invitational place. These included International Olympic Committee (IOC), World Badminton Federation and Pakistan Olympic Association.”

Wajid Ali’s resolve on the disciplinary matters during the meeting with the DG was a clear indication that majority of the federations had no plans of accepting the proposed sports policy’s clauses that recommended the establishment of a commission to deal with federations’ disciplinary cases.

Pakistan Judo Federation President Col (r) Junaid and Pakistan Baseball Federation President Syed Fakhar Shah also spoke during the meeting highlighting the efforts of their respective federations and their achievements.