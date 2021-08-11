Assad approves new cabinet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Damascus: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree on Tuesday approving a new cabinet headed by Hussein Arnous, following a May election that secured Assad’s grip on power in the war-torn country. The new 29-minister government, announced less than two weeks since Assad tasked Arnous with forming it, is little changed from its predecessor.