NGO files complaints over ‘cookie banner terror’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VIENNA: Online privacy campaigners on Tuesday said they had filed hundreds of complaints against websites and platforms in Europe over violations of rules on cookies, the files that track user activity. The Austria-based group NOYB (None of Your Business) said 422 complaints had been filed with 10 data protection authorities and promised to make separate complaints against big players such as Amazon, Facebook, Twitter and Google.