Belarus says West seeking to overthrow Lukashenko

MOSCOW: Belarus on Tuesday slammed the latest US and UK sanctions, accusing the West of wanting to overthrow strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko and using the country’s human rights record as a cover. "Hiding behind the hypocritical slogans of protecting human rights and democracy, our Western opponents are in fact guided by cold geopolitical calculations," the foreign ministry said in a statement.