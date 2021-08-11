 
Wed Aug 11, 2021
AFP
August 11, 2021

Belarus says West seeking to overthrow Lukashenko

MOSCOW: Belarus on Tuesday slammed the latest US and UK sanctions, accusing the West of wanting to overthrow strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko and using the country’s human rights record as a cover. "Hiding behind the hypocritical slogans of protecting human rights and democracy, our Western opponents are in fact guided by cold geopolitical calculations," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

