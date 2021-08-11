 
Wed Aug 11, 2021
AFP
August 11, 2021

China demands recall of Lithuanian envoy

Beijing: China on Tuesday demanded Lithuania recall its envoy to Beijing, after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to set up an office under its own name in a move seen as provocative by the Chinese government. The self-ruled island, which China considers part of its territory, last month said it was setting up a representative office in Vilnius under the name "Taiwan" as opposed to "Taipei", an act interpreted by Beijing as a diplomatic insult.

