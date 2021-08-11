Japan apologises, pledges reform

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tokyo: Japan on Tuesday apologised for the death of a Sri Lankan woman in immigration detention and pledged to reform conditions in the system. Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said a report on the March death of 33-year-old Wishma Sandamali concluded she received inadequate treatment as her health deteriorated.